Black Clover Chapter 331 theory: Adrammelech might keep her promise to meet Asta again!

The story of the Japanese manga Black Clover is approaching fast. As the manga has entered the Spade Kingdom Invasion Arc, fans can expect some interesting twists and turns in the plotline. After defeating Lucifero in the previous chapter, fans are eagerly waiting to see what would be the next move of Magic Knights. Is the Spade Kingdom Invasion arc over? But after the fight, Adrammelech promises to meet Asta again. So, what will happen now?

Black clover Chapter 331 will release on Sunday without any break. The raw scan is expected to be published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine two days before the official release. The translated chapter is likely to be out on the day of release or on the same day the raw scans will be out.

It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Black Clover Chapter 330 confirms Lucifero's defeat. But the manga has taken a new twist to the plotline. Adrammelech has just stolen Lucifero's heart. Therefore, the devils might return again. What will be the next steps for Adrammelech the Mage Knight would showcase in Black Clover Chapter 331.

Black clover Chapter 331 might also feature Adrammelech's new spell. We also saw in the last chapter that after Adrammelech flees away, Magic Knights reunite. Mimosa is so weak to heal Captain Yami and Vice-Captain Nacht. However, the other fellow Black Bull Squad members give food to Mimosa. As soon as she gets back her power, Mimosa immediately heals Yami and Nacht.

Black Clover Chapter 331 is set to be released on April 24, 2022. The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue. The new chapter will be available on the official website of Manga Plus and Viz media. Smartphone apps from both platforms are also available. Here's the list of timings and release dates in different places throughout the world.

Pacific Time: 7:00 a.m. (April 24)

Central Time: 9:00 a.m. (April 24)

Eastern Time: 10:00 a.m. (April 24)

UK time: 03:00 (April 24)

European Time: 4:00 a.m. (April 24)

India Time: 8:30 a.m. (April 24)

Japan Time: 12:00 (April 24)

All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on the Viz website, Manga plus website, and the Shonen Jump App, which is available on both Android and IOS. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Japanese manga series.

Also Read: Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 246: Will Kagura survive?