Left Menu

Now, watch Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' from the comfort of your home on Netflix

After ruling the box office for weeks, Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is all set to release on Netflix now.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-04-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 11:54 IST
Now, watch Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' from the comfort of your home on Netflix
Alia Bhatt's still from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After ruling the box office for weeks, Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is all set to release on Netflix now. On Wednesday, Netflix India took to Instagram and shared that its subscribers can watch 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' on the streamer from April 26 onwards.

"Dekho, dekho chaand Netflix pe aaraha hai #GangubaiKathiawadi arriving on 26th April," the IG post read. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which was released in theatres on February 25, revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

Excited about his film's streaming on Netflix, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, "Gangubai Kathiawadi is a very special film for me and we are humbled by the phenomenal response it has received globally. While the film has encouraged audiences to come back to the theatres, I am elated that the film will now reach even wider audience within India and around the world with Netflix." Apart from Alia, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also features several remarkable actors, including Ajay Devgn, Jim Sarbh, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Seema Bhargava among others.

Also, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is one of the films to enter the 100-crore club this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
2
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
3
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-level probe underway

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-leve...

 India
4
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022