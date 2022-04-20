Producer-Director T Rama Rao no more

Well-known cinema producer-director, Tatineni Rama Rao died here on Wednesday, his family said.

The 84 year-old veteran, who had worked with the top stars of Indian cinema including Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, ''left for heavenly abode at the early hours'' of Tuesday, it said. He died of age-related issues.

Actor Anupam Kher, who shared the statement announcing Rao's demise, expressed grief over Rao's death.

''Deeply saddened to know about the demise of veteran filmmaker & a dear friend Shri #TRamaRao ji. I had the privilege of working with him in #AakhriRaasta and #Sansaar!! He was compassionate, commanding & had a great sense of humour. My condolences to his family! Om Shanti!,'' he said in a tweet.

Rao is survived by wife and three children.

