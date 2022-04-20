PM Modi to speak at Red Fort celebrations on 9th Sikh guru's birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver an address at an event in the Red Fort on Thursday to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur and also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp to mark the occasion.

The PMO noted that the programme is being organised by the central government in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

The BJP noted that the Modi government has commemorated events related to Sikh gurus in a big way, with Union minister Anurag Thakur adding that nothing could have been a more appropriate venue than the Red Fort for the grand exercise to remember the ninth Sikh guru.

During the two-day event, which began on Wednesday, ragis and children from different parts of the country will participate in 'Shabad Kirtan'. There will also be a grand light and sound show depicting the life of the Sikh guru.

The traditional martial art of Sikhs, 'Gatka', will also be organised, the PMO added.

The programme is focussed on highlighting the teachings of the ninth Sikh guru who sacrificed his life to protect religion and human values, ideals and principles in world history, it noted, adding that he was executed for supporting the religious freedom of Kashmiri Pandits on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

His death anniversary is commemorated as 'Shaheedi Divas' every year on November 24.

Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, built at the spot where he was beheaded, and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj, the site of his cremation, in Delhi are associated with his sacrifice. His legacy serves as a great unifying force for the nation, it said.

The fort was chosen as the venue for the event as it was from here that Aurangzeb had given orders for the execution of Guru Tegh Bahadur in 1675, according to Ministry of Culture officials.

The Thursday event will have performances by 400 Sikh musicians and there will also be a langar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled on Wednesday to start off the event.

