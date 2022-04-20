Left Menu

Superstar Akshay Kumar wrapped his schedule for the upcoming film 'Selfiee' in Bhopal on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 23:54 IST
It's a schedule wrap for Akshay Kumar on sets of 'Selfiee'
Akshay Kumar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Superstar Akshay Kumar wrapped his schedule for the upcoming film 'Selfiee' in Bhopal on Wednesday. 'Selfiee', which also features Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha is being helmed by Raj Mehta.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mehta shared a video featuring Akshay, Emraan and an elderly crew member cutting the wrap up cake together. "And that's a WRAP for @akshaykumar sir on the Bhopal schedule of #SELFIEE! Thank you so much for making it so easy and so much fun despite the blistering heat! You're truly one of a kind!" Mehta wrote in the caption of the post.

'Selfiee' is an official remake of the Malayalam blockbuster 'Driving License'. The cast is currently in Bhopal for the shoot of the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

