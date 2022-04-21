Shooting of Vin Diesel's 'Fast and Furious 10' started

The tenth part of 'Fast and Furious' recently went on floors. Sharing the update, actor Vin Diesel, on Wednesday, took to Instagram and wrote, "Day one."

He also unveiled the film's logo that read 'Fast X'. However, the makers have not officially announced the title of the film yet. Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior and Brie Larson are also a part of the film, which is being helmed by Justin Lin.

Lin has been one of the lead directors for the action franchise, having previously helmed 2021's 'F9', as well as 'Fast & Furious 6', 'Fast Five', and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift'. Plot details about the upcoming action-packed film are being kept under wraps. (ANI)

