Left Menu

Vin Diesel announces title of 'Fast & Furious 10', start of production

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-04-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 09:47 IST
Vin Diesel announces title of 'Fast & Furious 10', start of production
  • Country:
  • United States

'Fast & Furious 10'' will be called ''Fast X'', Hollywood star Vin Diesel announced in an Instagram post.

The Universal film, the first half of the 'Fast and Furious' franchise's final chapter, has begun production and slated to be released on May 19, 2023.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the actor and producer revealed that the film’s title. Diesel also captioned the photo of the movie’s title logo as “Day one…,” which confirms production has started on the franchise’s tenth installment.

The film is being directed and produced by longtime franchise director Justin Lin.

''Captain Marvel'' star Brie Larson is the latest to join the cast of the star-studded film that also includes Jason Momoa as the new entrant.

The original movie series will wrap with the two-part finale but the 'Fast' universe, a profitable title for the studio, is expected to continue with a series of spinoffs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
3
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022