‘Tumhari Sulu’ director Suresh Triveni launches creative studio

Suresh Triveni, the director of films such as ''Tumhari Sulu'' and ''Jalsa'', has partnered with Abundantia Entertainment to launch his creative studio and production house, Opening Image.

The new venture aims to build a strong team of talent from across functions with a clear focus on content development spanning films and series, a release here said. Opening Image will be an end-to-end entity with an ability to work from idea to screen. An exciting slate of films and series is already under development at the newly-formed company and the list includes Suresh’s next directorial ventures as well as content that he’s set to showrun, the release shared. The creative studio will also host a first-of-its-kind script lab which will enable creators to develop their ideas with the best writers and creative minds available to collaborate with.

''The idea of 'Opening Image' is to empower talent - writers, film-makers, technicians. to offer fresh, exclusive and original stories tailored for viewers across the globe. The vision behind Opening Image is to curate disruptive stories and provide a platform for creators, especially fresh and young talent, to deliver their best. I am delighted to extend my partnership with AbundantiaEntertainment and Vikram to the next level and in them I have found the right backers for my vision,'' Triveni said in a statement. Vikram Malhotra, Founder & CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, said the recent success of Vidya Balan-starrer ''Jalsa'' on Amazon Prime Video highlights their belief in the power of stories and storytellers.

''Suresh has been a fabulous collaborator and friend and I am proud that we are now taking the next step in our relationship as he launches ‘Opening Image’. I am excited with the promise and potential of Opening Image and can’t wait for Suresh and team to tell their brand of stories to the world,” Malhotra said.

Abundantia's upcoming films include Akshay Kumar-starrer ''Ram Setu'', Hindi remake of Suriya-starrer ''Soorarai Pottru'', ''Sukhee'' with Shilpa Shetty in the lead, ''Shakuntala Devi'' director Anu Menon's next, Tanuja Chandra's all-women led ensemble series ''Hush Hush'' and Akshay's streaming debut ''The End''.

