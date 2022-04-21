Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund' to have OTT release this May

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's recently released sports drama titled 'Jhund' is all set to have an OTT premiere on Zee5, this May. 'Jhund' is an autobiography based on the life of Vijay Barse; a real-life hero and founder of Slum Soccer, an organisation that works for the wellbeing and development of children from underprivileged backgrounds with an acumen to play football.

Big B has nailed the role of Vijay Barse narrating his journey with utmost honesty and superlative acting. The movie also stars 'Sairat' fame Rinku Rajguru, Akash Thosar, Tanaji Galgunde, Sayli Patil, Vicky Kadian, Kishor Kadam, and Bharat Ganeshpure in pivotal roles.

Helmed by Nagraj Manjule and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa, and Manjule, the film will premiere on Zee5 on May 6. (ANI)

