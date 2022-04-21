Love for horses marks 96th birthday of Britain’s Queen

The Royal Windsor Horse Show released an image of Queen Elizabeth II holding the reins of two white ponies as a nod to her well-known love for horses to mark her 96th birthday on Thursday.

The picture of the British monarch was taken on the grounds of her Windsor Castle royal residence last month.

The Queen, the country's longest-reigning British monarch, is spending a quiet birthday at a farmhouse loved by her late husband, Prince Philip, on the Sandringham royal estate in Norfolk.

Wood Farm in Sandringham was where Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, spent most of his time after retiring from royal duties in 2017.

Birthday wishes have been sent by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Opposition Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and close family members are expected to pay visits during the day, which will also be marked by gun salutes.

The Queen's 96th birthday has also been marked with the toy brand Mattel releasing a limited-edition doll version of the monarch.

Dressed in a long ivory gown and adorned with royal decorations, the doll also features a tiara modelled on Queen Mary's fringe tiara, which Queen Elizabeth II wore on her wedding day.

It comes in a box inspired by the styles of Buckingham Palace and will include an inner panel showing the throne and the red carpet of the throne room at the palace in London.

The British monarch's birthday is traditionally celebrated in early June, as the Queen's official birthday.

This year, it will involve added pageantry for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the monarch's 70-year reign.

Queen Elizabeth II was born on April 21, 1926, in a London townhouse on Bruton Street, where she first lived with her father and mother – King George VI and Queen Elizabeth.

