Tahir Raj Bhasin signs new film on birthday

Tahir Raj Bhasin, who wowed the audiences with three back-to-back projects 'Looop Lapeta', 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein' and 'Ranjish Hi Sahi', has turned a year older today. And the actor is celebrating his special day doing what he loves the most - working. Tahir is currently busy shooting for a 'secret project' in Gujarat, which is slated to wrap up next week.

Without wasting any time, Tahir will be jumping onto his next project, a new feature film that he is set to sign on his birthday. Talking about a jam-packed 2022, Tahir said, "2022 has indeed started on a great note. I had three back-to-back releases which kept me on my toes. Thankfully, the responses to all the releases have been terrific and both the audience and the critics have taken note of my performances. That is very heartening. But before I could let all the appreciation coming my way sink in, I had to dive deep into the prep for my next project, which I am currently shooting in Gujarat."

He added, "I am not complaining at all because this is a good problem to have. 2022 is a year that is keeping on giving and I want more. Maybe that's why I'm lucky enough to be signing a new exciting feature film on my birthday." Without giving away any details about his new project, Tahir said "I wish I could reveal details of this project but I have been asked to keep everything under wraps. The producer will make a formal announcement soon. It's a film that will be a clutter breaker and I'm really looking forward to begin shooting."

Tahir, who made his Bollywood debut with 'Mardaani', also has the second season of his much-acclaimed show 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein' in his kitty. The Netflix show's second season is expected to go on floors sometime in the second half of the year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)