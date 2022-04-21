Left Menu

Tony Awards introduce 'no violence' policy ahead 2022 show

The producers of the Tony Awards have introduced a new 'no violence' policy ahead of the 75th annual show scheduled to be held in June.

The producers of the Tony Awards have introduced a new 'no violence' policy ahead of the 75th annual show scheduled to be held in June. Weeks after the Will Smith-Chris Rock slap controversy at the 2022 Oscars, the Tony Awards producers revealed the new procedure which clarifies how they would handle an individual "in the event of an incident", in a letter to ticket buyers obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, on Wednesday.

"The Tony Awards has a strict no violence policy. In the event of an incident, the perpetrator will be removed from the event immediately." the letter reads. As per the outlet, the show's new protocol was included among several other standard policies addressing a range of ceremony and gala-related topics, including dress code, seating and vaccination requirements for the New York event.

For the unversed, this follows the recent Oscars controversy where Smith slapped Rock during the live ceremony, leading the Best Actor winner to resign from the Academy. The Academy also banned the 'King Richard' actor from the show and other Academy-related events for a decade. Coming back to the 2022 Tony Awards, the show is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 12, at Radio City Music Hall and will air live on CBS and Paramount plus. The complete list of nominees for the 75th annual ceremony will be announced on May 3. (ANI)

