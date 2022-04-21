Queen Barbie marks British monarch’s birthday, Platinum Jubilee

The toy manufacturer Mattel has released a special Barbie doll in honour of Queen Elizabeth II to mark the British monarch’s 96th birthday on Thursday and also as a keepsake for the Platinum Jubilee celebrating 70 years of her reign this year.

The limited-edition doll priced online at USD 75 has the monarch's likeness dressed in an ivory gown with details drawn from the Queen's past. It features a tiara modelled on her ancestor Queen Mary's fringe tiara, which Queen Elizabeth II wore on her own wedding day. A pink ribbon imitates one given to a young Elizabeth by her father George VI, and a pale blue imitates one from her grandfather George V.

“Barbie celebrates the longest ruling monarch in British history, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, whose extraordinary reign has seen her lead with an immeasurable devotion to duty and a life of service,” Mattel says of the doll.

“Reaching 70 years of service, Queen Elizabeth II becomes the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee. This collectible doll wears an elegant ivory gown and blue riband adorned with decorations of order. A stunning crown and matching accessories complete her regal ensemble,” it notes.

The doll, designed by Robert Best, is part of the Barbie tribute collection, which the company says pays tribute to ''visionary individuals with an outstanding impact and legacy''.

The box is inspired by the styles of Buckingham Palace, made from a 3D ornate die-cut border framing the figure, and an inner panel showing the throne and the red carpet of the throne room.

“Since 1959, the Barbie brand’s purpose has been to inspire the limitless potential in every girl and remind them they can be anything,” a spokesperson for Mattel said.

“That message has never been more relevant than it is today,” the spokesperson said.

The Queen’s 96th birthday will be formally celebrated as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, a big royal milestone for the country’s longest-serving monarch. It will be made up of a four-day weekend from June 2 to June 5 and will include the Queen opening her private estate grounds for public visits and some of the world’s biggest stars performing outside Buckingham Palace in London.

