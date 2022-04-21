Left Menu

Idris Elba to executive produce, star in upcoming thriller series 'Hijack'

Hollywood star Idris Elba is set to star in and executive produce the upcoming thriller series 'Hijack' for Apple TV Plus.

21-04-2022
Idris Elba (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood star Idris Elba is set to star in and executive produce the upcoming thriller series 'Hijack' for Apple TV Plus. According to Variety, the seven-part drama will be the debut project to emerge from Elba's first-look deal with Apple. In 2020, his production company had signed a deal with the streamer.

Elba will play an accomplished business negotiator Sam Nelson in 'Hijack'. His fast-talking skills are called upon when a plane he is riding is hijacked. "[Sam] needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers -- but, his high-risk strategy could be his undoing," reads the synopsis.

The series has been written by George Kay. It will be directed by Jim Field Smith. Kay and Field Smith will serve as executive producers on 'Hijack' alongside Elba, Jamie Laurenson and Hakan Kousetta of 60Forty Films and Kris Thykier. As per Variety, it will be produced by 60Forty Films and Field Smith and Kay's Idiotlamp Productions in association with Green Door. (ANI)

