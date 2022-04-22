Left Menu

Original 'Jersey' star Nani bowled over by Shahid Kapoor's performance in Hindi remake

Shahid Kapoor's cricket drama 'Jersey' has finally been released and it seems like the makers have passed the test of remaking the hit Telugu film of the same name with a sixer.

Shahid Kapoor's cricket drama 'Jersey' has finally been released and it seems like the makers have passed the test of remaking the hit Telugu film of the same name with a sixer. On Friday, Nani, who headlined the Telugu version, took to Twitter and praised Shahid and the whole team after watching the remake.

He wrote, "Watched #Jersey and our @gowtam19 again hit it out of the park. What performances and heart. @shahidkapoor @mrunal0801 #PankajKapoor sir and my boy Ronit. This is true good cinema.Congratulations." Words of appreciation coming from the original 'Jersey' star is the best compliment Shahid can get.

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, 'Jersey' revolves around Arjun (played by Shahid), a failed cricketer who decides to fulfil his dream of representing Team India for his son. Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur are also a part of the film. (ANI)

