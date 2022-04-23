Shilpa Shetty joins Rohit Shetty's high octane series 'Indian Police Force'

Actor Shilpa Shetty has joined filmmaker Rohit Shetty's high octane OTT debut series 'Indian Police Force'. Rohit Shetty and Prime Video have come together to create India's Biggest Action series titled 'Indian Police Force.'

The series has now added Shilpa Shetty to play a cop in the show that will also feature Sidharth Malhotra in the lead. The fictional series, which will be out on Amazon Prime, aims to pay an ode to the "selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of our police officers across the country."

Talking about the series, Rohit said, "Indian Police Force is a very special one for me and I've been working on it for years. I'm delighted to be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video to breathe life into this story which will transcend geographies and linguistic barriers, providing me with an opportunity to showcase the same to audiences worldwide." He added, "I am super excited to be working with the amazingly talented Sidharth Malhotra in this series. I have always strived to push the envelope of action-first entertainment and with this series, I am confident we will create a new benchmark."

Interestingly, Rohit will shine the spotlight on Delhi Police with the 'Indian Police Force'. His earlier projects including 'Singham', 'Simmba', and 'Sooryavanshi' have highlighted the Goa police and the Maharashtra police force. (ANI)

