Tom Grennan reveals extent of injuries sustained during New York bar attack

After recently being attacked outside a bar in New York, British singer-songwriter Tom Grennan has revealed the extent of his injuries.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 23:22 IST
Tom Grennan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
According to Deadline, Grennan has posted a Twitter video in which he revealed that he's suffering from a ruptured eardrum and concussion after the Wednesday evening assault, which he said was a case of "wrong place, wrong time."

"It was just wrong place wrong time and I was punched, knocked out and I woke up and was like what went on," he said. Grennan added, "I've got a ruptured eardrum. Luckily enough my jaw is fine. I've got a bit of concussion but I'm on meds at the moment and that's kind of taking the pain away."

Earlier that evening, the singer had performed at The Bowery Ballroom in New York City, before being attacked and also robbed outside a bar. As per Deadline, though he has cancelled a Friday evening gig in Washington DC, but Grennan hopes to resume his tour which has three more stops and will take place in the West Coast. (ANI)

