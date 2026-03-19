Tamil Writers Denounce Jnanpith Award for Vairamuthu

A collective of over 200 Tamil writers, readers, and social activists expressed strong objections against the Jnanpith Award being conferred upon lyricist Vairamuthu on Thursday. They deemed the award announcement a significant affront to both the reputation of the Jnanpith and the Tamil literary tradition.

In their comprehensive appeal, the signatories urged the Jnanpith committee to retract its decision, questioning both the literary merit of Vairamuthu's work and the serious moral allegations against him. The appeal was spearheaded by notable figures like writer K N Senthil and poet Deepu Hari, with endorsements from prominent individuals, including Sahitya Akademi Award winners Ambai and Nirmalya.

The collective outlined that a prestigious award should honor individuals who exemplify remarkable creativity, ethics, and societal values. They criticized Vairamuthu's works as lacking in core values, cultural pride, and innovation, further highlighting the unresolved allegations from the #MeToo movement as conflicting with contemporary social values.

(With inputs from agencies.)