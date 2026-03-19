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Triumph Over Tradition: Woman's Fight Against Child Marriage

A 21-year-old woman, married at 12, successfully annulled her marriage through court. The judgment highlighted child marriage's adverse impacts and the need for societal intervention. Khushboo moved to court challenging the marriage without her consent, regaining her freedom to pursue education and personal growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:36 IST
Triumph Over Tradition: Woman's Fight Against Child Marriage
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  • India

A young woman from Jodhpur, who was married off at age 12, has won a legal battle to annul her marriage. The landmark ruling by a family court emphasizes the societal need to address the pernicious practice of child marriage.

The woman, known as Khushboo (name changed), was married in 2016 under social pressure, but faced increasing distress as her in-laws pushed for 'gauna,' or consummation of the marriage. She sought legal assistance 18 months ago to challenge the validity of a union forged without her consent. During court proceedings, she presented evidence proving she was a minor at the time of marriage.

Presiding Officer Varun Talwar ruled in her favor, annulling the marriage. Following the verdict, Khushboo expressed relief and vowed to continue her education, having resumed her studies after dropping out in seventh grade. Her case underscores the continued fight against child marriages and highlights the importance of education as a tool for empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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