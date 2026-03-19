Major Ganja Seizure in Latehar: 1,000 Kg Recovered

In a significant drug bust, police seized 1,000 kg of ganja valued at Rs 1 crore in Jharkhand's Latehar district.

The operation was conducted near Kinamore after authorities received a tip-off about the illegal shipment.

The truck was transporting 200 packets of ganja to Palamu from Ranchi, but no arrests were made as the smugglers fled the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)