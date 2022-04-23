Left Menu

Isabelle Fuhrman joins Andy Tennant's upcoming thriller 'Unit 234'

American actor Isabelle Fuhrman has signed to star in the upcoming thriller 'Unit 234' from director Andy Tennant.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 23:57 IST
Isabelle Fuhrman joins Andy Tennant's upcoming thriller 'Unit 234'
Isabelle Fuhrman (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American actor Isabelle Fuhrman has signed to star in the upcoming thriller 'Unit 234' from director Andy Tennant. According to Deadline, the project is currently under production in the Cayman Islands.

In the movie, written by Derek Steiner, Laurie Saltair (Fuhrman) finds the comatose man, Clayton, in Unit 234 of her family's storage facility, while working the night shift alone. What transpires further is a thrill ride of a cat-and-mouse game for Laurie and Clayton to survive the night.

As per Deadline, 'Unit 234' will be produced by Productivity Media. Blythe Frank, Hadeel Reda and Lee Dreyfus are producing alongside Productivity Media's William G. Santor and Doug Murray, with Colleen Camp serving as executive producer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in children in Europe, US; Scientists breed threatened Florida coral species in step toward reef restoration and more

Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in children in Europe, US; Scientists breed threatened Florida coral species in step toward reef restoration

Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022