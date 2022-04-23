Isabelle Fuhrman joins Andy Tennant's upcoming thriller 'Unit 234'

American actor Isabelle Fuhrman has signed to star in the upcoming thriller 'Unit 234' from director Andy Tennant. According to Deadline, the project is currently under production in the Cayman Islands.

In the movie, written by Derek Steiner, Laurie Saltair (Fuhrman) finds the comatose man, Clayton, in Unit 234 of her family's storage facility, while working the night shift alone. What transpires further is a thrill ride of a cat-and-mouse game for Laurie and Clayton to survive the night.

As per Deadline, 'Unit 234' will be produced by Productivity Media. Blythe Frank, Hadeel Reda and Lee Dreyfus are producing alongside Productivity Media's William G. Santor and Doug Murray, with Colleen Camp serving as executive producer. (ANI)

