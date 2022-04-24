Entertainment News Roundup: The King lives! Elvis impersonators return to Australian town

Left Menu

Elvis impersonators return to Australian town Thousands of hip-shaking Elvis Presley impersonators and fans of the late King of Rock and Roll returned on Thursday to the Elvis Festival in the Australian country town of Parkes for the first time in more than two years.

Elvis Presley Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Thousands of hip-shaking Elvis Presley impersonators and fans of the late King of Rock and Roll returned on Thursday to the Elvis Festival in the Australian country town of Parkes for the first time in more than two years. Now in its 29th year, the Parkes Elvis Festival was canceled in 2021 because of COVID-19, which also pushed back the event this year from January, Presley's birthday month, to April.

