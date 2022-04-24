Left Menu

Varun Dhawan 'happy' to have working birthday: Feels great to be on set

Actor Varun Dhawan, who turned 35 on Sunday, expressed gratitude about spending his birthday on a film set after two years of sitting at home in the wake of the pandemic.The actor is currently shooting for Nitesh Tiwaris Bawaal, in which he shares the screen space with Janhvi Kapoor.Varun took to Instagram to thank his fans and followers for their love and best wishes.It aint my sweet 16, but super happy to spend this bday working.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 13:40 IST
Varun Dhawan 'happy' to have working birthday: Feels great to be on set
Varun Dhawan (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Varun Dhawan, who turned 35 on Sunday, expressed gratitude about spending his birthday on a film set after two years of sitting at home in the wake of the pandemic.

The actor is currently shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's ''Bawaal'', in which he shares the screen space with Janhvi Kapoor.

Varun took to Instagram to thank his fans and followers for their love and best wishes.

''It ain't my sweet 16, but super happy to spend this bday working. The last 2 birthday were spent at home but feels great to be out here on set getting up at 530 in the morning and reporting to a @niteshtiwari22 set #bawaal. 2022 is special for me with #jugjuggjeyo and #bhediya set for release (sic)'' the actor wrote alongside his picture in which he can be seen surrounded with balloons.

Varun will next be seen in ''Jug Jugg Jeeyo'', also starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mehta, the comedy-drama will be released on June 24.

This year he will also star in Amar Kaushik's ''Bhediya'', which will be released on November 25. The horror comedy also features Kirti Sanon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

 China
2
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
3
NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than previous

NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in children in Europe, US; Scientists breed threatened Florida coral species in step toward reef restoration and more

Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022