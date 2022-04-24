Left Menu

Alia Bhatt's Sunday started on 'Kesariya' mode

'Kesariya' song holds a special place in actor Alia Bhatt's heart as it's her first-ever track with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-04-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 18:25 IST
Alia Bhatt's Sunday started on 'Kesariya' mode
Alia Bhatt (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Kesariya' song holds a special place in actor Alia Bhatt's heart as it's her first-ever track with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Prior to the couple's wedding on April 14, the makers of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra' shared the teaser of the song. And it seems like Alia has been listening to it on loop since it was released.

On Sunday, Alia took to Instagram and posted a story of her enjoying the track as a part of her playlist. She dropped a still of 'Kesariya' playing on her device and captioned, "currently listening..."

Sung by Arijit Singh, 'Kesariya' features Ranbir and Alia romancing each other. The music video was shot in Varanasi in March. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

 China
2
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
3
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
4
NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than previous

NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022