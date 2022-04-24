Left Menu

Sci-fi horror series 'From' renewed for new season

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2022 22:36 IST
Poster of 'From' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
'From', the contemporary sci-fi horror series, headlined by Harold Perrineau, has been renewed by Epix for a 10-episode second season. According to Deadline, production for the new season will commence this summer in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with an expected air date in 2023.

Created and executive produced by John Griffin and exec produced by Jack Bender and Jeff Pinkner, the series unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. 'From' is a co-production between Epix Studios and MGM International Television Productions.

As per Deadline, alongside Pinkner, Griffin and Bender, serving as executive producers are Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Scott Rosenberg from Midnight Radio, Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca from AGBO and Lindsay Dunn. Midnight Radio's Adrienne Erickson serves as co-executive producer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

