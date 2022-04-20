Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 might follow Gojo’s Past Arc!

After the release of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which got lots of positive reviews and 15.98 crores USD scores at the box office, now Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is officially confirmed. The second season of the animanga is set to premiere in 2023. The Jujutsu Kaisen anime series is known as JJK or 呪術廻戦 in Japan.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga series made its debut in 2018. It is written and illustrated by GegeAkutami.​ As of April 2022, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga had over 65 million copies in circulation, including related novels, digital versions and Jujutsu Kaisen 0, making it one of the best-selling manga series of all time. The Jujutsu Kaisen manga series is still ongoing in 2022. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 182 will release on April 25, 2022, in Japan.

It is also known as Sorcery Fight, which is a horror urban fantasy anime series. Directed by Sunghoo Park, Season 1 of the series premiered on October 3, 2020, and aired 24 episodes.

The story of Jujutsu Kaisen is about Yuji Itadori, who becomes a host to Sukuna, a demon known as the undisputed king of curses. Though he discovers that he can control his powers through magic and will not be controlled by Sakuna, he vows to eat the remaining fingers of Sakuna after which he could exorcise himself and get free. For this, he joins the Metropolitan Magic Technical College. The upcoming season will also show details on Megumi and Nobara.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 concluded with the end of 'Death Painting Arc,' which ran from chapters 55-64 in the manga. If the anime continues the release order of the manga, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will show Gojo's Past Arc, which might cover chapters 65-79 in the manga.

According to the confirmation during a stage event of JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 film in Japan, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 could debut during one of anime's three major release windows: Winter 2023 (starting January 2023), Spring 2023 (starting April 2023), or Fall 2023 (starting October 2023), noted Gamesradar.

You can visit Crunchyroll to watch the first season of the anime series, Jujutsu Kaisen. Stay tuned!

Also Read: My Hero Academia Chapter 352: release date, recap & more updates!