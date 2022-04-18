Left Menu

Haikyu!! Season 5 updates: Everything we know so far!

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 18-04-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 18:02 IST
Haikyu!! Season 5 updates: Everything we know so far!
Image Credit: Facebook / HaiKyu!! TV animie
  • Country:
  • Japan

"Haikyu!!" has made a name for itself as one of the most popular sports anime worldwide, and fans are waiting for its fifth season. The official account of the series earlier tweeted that the anime may return with Haikyuu Season 5 in the future.

That announcement was posted on the same day of the release of Haikyu!! Season 4; and that was a long ago. After that, we never heard anything about Season 5 from the makers. The Twitter post reads: "Looking forward to the continuation." In the post, they also thanked the "Haikyu!! anime team for their continued hard work."

Yoshiki Kobayashi, a Japanese music producer, reportedly mentioned that recording for Haikyu!! Season 5 had already begun back in June 2020. Fans expected Haikyu!! Season 5 to arrive during the middle of 2021, but the show was delayed due to the impact of the COVID-19 on the entertainment industry.

Some experts believe that the previous delay was due to in-house factors, including waiting for key staff members to complete other projects.

The anime, based on the manga by Haruichi Furudate, follows the fiery Hinata Shoyou, a middle school student, Shōyō Hinata who loves volleyball. He is determined to become a great volleyball player despite his short height. It tells the story of a high school volleyball team and the relationship between the players.

The fourth season ended with "The Promised Land" episode, which follows the second match of the Spring Nationals between the Karasuno and Inarizaki High school teams. The outcome of this demanding match gives an unexpected mega-victory to the Karasuno team. Although a pending match against Nekoma High School, is still pending.

Hinata is upset and out of control after missing the opportunity to score a point early in the match. Tobio Kageyama warns him that if Hinata missed the chance again during a match, next time he will never set the ball for him.

Haikyu!! Season 5 would show how Hinata goes to Karasuno High School to learn Volleyball and even qualifies for nationals. It could also come with a fresh story. One of the Reddit users predicts, "Make season 5 the Nekoma match, and a shorter season. May be 9 episodes for this match. If they want, they could tack the Mujinazaka/Fukurodani match on at the end to bump up the episode count to like 11-12."

Haikyu!!'s fourth season ends on chapter 292 out of 402 chapters of the manga, which means Haikyuu Season 5 will continue from where the manga left off in season 4. Some predict there could be a season 6 if the plot is stretched.

As of now, Haikyuu!! Season 5 is not official, but it seems it could come any time in 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese anime series.

Also Read: Tokyo Revengers chapter 250 could reveal intricate details about some of the fights!

TRENDING

1
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022