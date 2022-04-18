Haikyu!! Season 5 updates: Everything we know so far!

"Haikyu!!" has made a name for itself as one of the most popular sports anime worldwide, and fans are waiting for its fifth season. The official account of the series earlier tweeted that the anime may return with Haikyuu Season 5 in the future.

That announcement was posted on the same day of the release of Haikyu!! Season 4; and that was a long ago. After that, we never heard anything about Season 5 from the makers. The Twitter post reads: "Looking forward to the continuation." In the post, they also thanked the "Haikyu!! anime team for their continued hard work."

A huge thank you to the entire Haikyu!! Anime team for their continued hard work this past year! Looking forward to the continuation!#ハイキュー #hq_anime pic.twitter.com/KU411mpHQ7 — HAIKYU!! (@Haikyu_EN) December 18, 2020

Yoshiki Kobayashi, a Japanese music producer, reportedly mentioned that recording for Haikyu!! Season 5 had already begun back in June 2020. Fans expected Haikyu!! Season 5 to arrive during the middle of 2021, but the show was delayed due to the impact of the COVID-19 on the entertainment industry.

Some experts believe that the previous delay was due to in-house factors, including waiting for key staff members to complete other projects.

The anime, based on the manga by Haruichi Furudate, follows the fiery Hinata Shoyou, a middle school student, Shōyō Hinata who loves volleyball. He is determined to become a great volleyball player despite his short height. It tells the story of a high school volleyball team and the relationship between the players.

The fourth season ended with "The Promised Land" episode, which follows the second match of the Spring Nationals between the Karasuno and Inarizaki High school teams. The outcome of this demanding match gives an unexpected mega-victory to the Karasuno team. Although a pending match against Nekoma High School, is still pending.

Hinata is upset and out of control after missing the opportunity to score a point early in the match. Tobio Kageyama warns him that if Hinata missed the chance again during a match, next time he will never set the ball for him.

Haikyu!! Season 5 would show how Hinata goes to Karasuno High School to learn Volleyball and even qualifies for nationals. It could also come with a fresh story. One of the Reddit users predicts, "Make season 5 the Nekoma match, and a shorter season. May be 9 episodes for this match. If they want, they could tack the Mujinazaka/Fukurodani match on at the end to bump up the episode count to like 11-12."

Haikyu!!'s fourth season ends on chapter 292 out of 402 chapters of the manga, which means Haikyuu Season 5 will continue from where the manga left off in season 4. Some predict there could be a season 6 if the plot is stretched.

As of now, Haikyuu!! Season 5 is not official, but it seems it could come any time in 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese anime series.

