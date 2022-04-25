Left Menu

Britney Spears announces 'little social media hiatus'

Pop star Britney Spears says she has decided to take a break from social media. Spears announced the hiatus in a post on her official account on photo-video sharing platform Instagram. "I'm going on a social media hiatus for a little while

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-04-2022 10:33 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 10:31 IST
Britney Spears Image Credit: ANI
"I'm going on a social media hiatus for a little while ! I send my love and God bless you all,'' the 40-year-old singer wrote.

The post was accompanied with a video of a baby lounging in a chair wearing sunglasses, a robe and rollers in their hair. Spears' social media break comes almost two weeks after she and fiance, Sam Asghari announced that they were expecting their first child together.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

