Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa-starrer 'Home Shanti' to release next month

Comedy drama series ''Home Shanti'', starring Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa, is set to be released on May 6 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Created and produced by Posham Pa Pictures, the Hotstar Specials is billed as a ''heartwarming tale of a Dehradun-based family's quest to build their dream house''.

The series, directed by Aakanksha Dua, revolves around the Joshi family's long-harboured dreams of becoming homeowners for the first time, a note from the streamer read.

Pahwa said he fell in love with the show's storyline and called it a ''heartfelt and endearing drama''.

Pahwa and Pathak last starred together in the 2021 comedy drama feature ''Mimi''.

''Viewers can expect a fun, easy watch that touches their heart with its simple story and its even simpler characters. However, playing these simple characters is what gets me motivated as an actor. Getting back on the sets with Supriya ji was like slipping into comfortable waters for me.

''I must applaud the new talents as well as they have been such an easy flock to work and laugh with. I can't wait to see how the audience responds to the show,'' the 58-year-old actor said in a statement on Monday.

Pathak, 61, said the series will make viewers take note of the ''little intimacies shared in a family''.

''The relatability factor of this drama is very high for we all know of families who dream of owning a house one day. I had an absolute gala time working on this series, especially getting to rekindle Manoj and my chemistry had me super excited. At times, the set felt like an extension of a family,'' she added.

The series also stars Chakori Dwivedi and Poojan Chhabra.

Dua, who is also credited as the writer along with Akshay Asthana, Nidhi Bisht, Mayank Pandey, Nikhil Sachan and Saurabh Khanna, said ''Home Shanti'' is a family drama that takes a close look at the emotional journey a family makes while building their dream home.

''It is a breezy, uplifting and humorous drama that will make the viewer fall in love with the Joshis and root for them till the last brick has been laid. I feel incredibly grateful for Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa, who brought their wondrous synergy to the drama.

''Their on-screen chemistry pulled at my heartstrings and I am sure they will cast the same spell on the audience,'' Dua added.

