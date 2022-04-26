Nintendo postpones Super Mario movie until spring 2023
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 26-04-2022 06:53 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 06:53 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japanese videogames maker Nintendo Co Ltd said on Tuesday it was delaying the release of its film using Super Mario Bros characters to April 2023 from late this year.
Nintendo said on Twitter the new release dates were April 7, 2023, for North America and April 28 for Japan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- North America
- Japan
- Japanese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Musk polls followers on converting Twitter HQ to homeless shelter; Bezos likes idea
Musk polls followers on converting Twitter HQ to homeless shelter; Bezos like idea
Elon Musk decides not to join Twitter board
Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter's board of directors
Twitter's top shareholder Elon Musk decides not to join board