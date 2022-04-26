Left Menu

Nintendo postpones Super Mario movie until spring 2023

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 26-04-2022 06:53 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 06:53 IST
Japanese videogames maker Nintendo Co Ltd said on Tuesday it was delaying the release of its film using Super Mario Bros characters to April 2023 from late this year.

Nintendo said on Twitter the new release dates were April 7, 2023, for North America and April 28 for Japan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

