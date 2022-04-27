Tabu begins shooting for 'Drishyam 2'

Left Menu

Actor Tabu has started filming for 'Drishyam 2'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-04-2022 10:06 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 10:06 IST
Tabu (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Tabu has started filming for 'Drishyam 2'. On Tuesday, Tabu took to Instagram and shared a picture of a clapboard, writing, "Day 1. Drishyam 2".

The film, helmed by Abhishek Pathak, is a sequel to Tabu and Ajay Devgn's 2015 crime thriller 'Drishyam'. For the unversed, Ajay Devgn's character of Vijay in the hit film 'Drishyam' made everyone believe that their family went on a holiday which in turn was a perfect plan to save his family from a murder conviction.

Ajay is all set to reprise one of his most intriguing characters on-screen and continue in Vijay's shoes in the sequel. The story unveils a journey that leaves the audience thinking about what might be his way out this time. Tabu will reprise her role of Meera Deshmukh, Inspector General of Police.

As per reports, the sequel is being shot in Goa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

