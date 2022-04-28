Left Menu

Will make Bangla film when I get good grasp over the language: Shoojit Sircar

Once I am confident that I have learnt the nuances of Bangla, I will direct a movie in the language, the Piku director told reporters before screening of his movie Sardar Udham at the 27th Kolkata International Film Festival.The Pink director, who has produced Bangla films Aparajito Tumi 2012 and Open Tee Bioscope 2015, said, I have posters of various movies directed by Satyajit Ray in my office. About Sardar Udham, which was earlier released on OTT over-the-top platforms, Sircar said, I had never done a period film before.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-04-2022 12:05 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 12:01 IST
Will make Bangla film when I get good grasp over the language: Shoojit Sircar
Shoojit Sircar Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Critically acclaimed filmmaker Shoojit Sircar has expressed his desire to direct a Bangla movie, but only after he gets a good grasp over the language.

A 'probashi' (non-resident) Bengali who grew up in Delhi, Sircar said he has not been exposed to an environment where he could learn the nuances of his mother tongue.

''I spent the major part of my childhood in Delhi, and was exposed to 'Bangaliana' (Bengaliness) only at a later stage of my life. I studied in Kendriya Vidyalaya and hence had limited contact with Bangla.

''I became more acquainted with Bangla during my frequent trips to West Bengal and Kolkata in my youth. Once I am confident that I have learnt the nuances of Bangla, I will direct a movie in the language,'' the 'Piku' director told reporters before screening of his movie 'Sardar Udham' at the 27th Kolkata International Film Festival.

The 'Pink' director, who has produced Bangla films 'Aparajito Tumi' (2012) and 'Open Tee Bioscope' (2015), said, ''I have posters of various movies directed by Satyajit Ray in my office.'' About 'Sardar Udham', which was earlier released on OTT (over-the-top) platforms, Sircar said, ''I had never done a period film before. We shot in Amritsar and for the sequences in London, we shot in Moscow and St. Petersburg to recreate the 1920s and 1930s era.'' The revolutionary assassinated former Punjab lieutenant governor Michael O'Dwyer following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in which hundreds of innocent civilians were gunned down by a military unit led by Colonel Reginald Dyer at the ground close to Golden Temple on April 13, 1919, which was Baisakhi or the New Year.

''I had worked for long to make the movie a reality. But there is very few literature about Udham Singh, who is our national hero,'' he said.

''I would definitely want people to see Sardar Udham on the big screen. It had a great opening on OTT. I am happy that people in Kolkata are able to see it at KIFF. Whether the Vicky Kaushal starrer will be released in theatres is up to the producer,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022