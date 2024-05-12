Left Menu

Vicky Kaushal Completes Filming for 'Chhava,' Reflects on 'Intense' Production Journey

Actor Vicky Kaushal announced the wrap of the shoot on his upcoming film Chhava, directed by Laxman Utekar of Mimi fame.Chhava is reportedly a periodic drama based on the life of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and is produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 14:57 IST
Actor Vicky Kaushal announced the wrap of the shoot on his upcoming film ''Chhava'', directed by Laxman Utekar of ''Mimi'' fame.

''Chhava'' is reportedly a periodic drama based on the life of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and is produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. Kaushal, who headlines the film alongside Rashmika Mandanna, shared the movie update on his Instagram Stories on Saturday.

In his post, the National Award winner described working on the movie as an ''incredibly passionate and dramatic journey''. ''... 'Chhava' couldn't have ended without some drama. The rain Gods really put up a show today immediately after we rolled our final shot,'' he captioned a video of the film set as it poured.

''There's so much I wish to say, there's so little I'm able to convey about this journey right now... May be in a few days when it all sinks in. All I can say now with a heart full of gratitude, love and contentment is that. It's a wrap,'' he added.

''Chhava'' marks the second project for Kaushal and Utekar, who previously collaborated on 2023's hit family comedy ''Zara Hatke Zara Bachke''. Mandanna' Mandanna's upcoming films include ''Pushpa: The Rule'' and ''The Girlfriend''.

