"Mera to bahut kuch aana chahiye," says Urfi Javed to the paparazzi in Andheri

Urfi Javed is accustomed to making headlines due to her bold fashion sense.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-04-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 22:39 IST
Urfi Javed (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Urfi Javed is accustomed to making headlines due to her bold fashion sense. Once again, she's in the news due to her breezy yet bold appearance in Andheri where she was spotted posing to the paparazzi wearing a pink coloured bold and unique top, pairing it with white pants and off-white heels. It is believed that she is wearing a neon top made of plastic.

Urfi is also seen interacting with the shutterbugs. On being asked when fans can watch her music video, Urfi jokingly says, "Mera to bahut kuch aana chahiye (a lot of things of mine should come)." Paying no heed to her trolls, Urfi is always seen flaunting her bold and bizarre outfits to the paparazzi. Whenever she goes outside, the audience is definitely in for a whacky appearance from the 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame celebrity.

For the unversed, Urfi rose to fame with her stint on 'Bigg Boss OTT', and ever since she has been making headlines for her bold yet peculiar fashion sense. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

