Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2022 02:31 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 02:31 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Comedian James Corden to leave his CBS late-night show next year

British comedian James Corden said on Thursday he will exit "The Late Late Show" on CBS television in 2023 after eight years as host to explore other opportunities. Corden announced the news at an episode taping in Los Angeles. He told a studio audience that he saw the show, which he began hosting in 2015, as an "adventure" and not his "final destination" in entertainment.

A Minute with: K-pop band ATEEZ on songs, influences and touring

K-pop band ATEEZ will play London's Wembley arena on Saturday as part of their world tour, which was delayed from 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic. Known for songs like "Say My Name" and "Turbulence", the eight-member boy band has garnered a legion of fans around the world since their 2018 debut.

Rockers Thunder roar back with new album 'Dopamine'

Fresh from the success of last year's "All The Right Noises", British rockers Thunder are back with a new album inspired by the general isolation felt during the COVID-19 pandemic and people's addiction to social media. Released on Friday, "Dopamine" is the hard rock band's 14th studio album, featuring 16 tracks penned during lockdown, guitarist and songwriter Luke Morley told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

