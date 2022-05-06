The Conjuring 4: Director talks about its possibilities!

Will there be The Conjuring 4? Horror movie lovers are enthusiastically waiting for another investigation into the paranormal activities. The third installment of the popular horror series The Conjuring was released in June 2021. Directed by Michael Chaves, "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" premiered simultaneously in cinemas and on streaming service HBO Max.

Although The Conjuring 3 has been criticized for its screenplay and noted to be weaker than the previous installments, still the film grossed $202 million against a budget of $39 million and received mixed reviews from critics, who praised the performances of Wilson and Farmiga.

Now, what are Warrens thinking of? Back in 2016, regarding further potential sequels, James Wan stated, "There could be many more [Conjuring] movies because the Warrens have so many stories."

Recently, the director Michael Chaves teases that there are so many possibilities for The Conjuring 4 with Vera Farmiga& Patrick Wilson.

Chaves says: "There are some really interesting case files in the '80s and, without giving any of those away, I think it's also interesting to see the Warrens more as these public figures under scrutiny, skeptics coming at them, them working with police departments."

"What [The Devil Made Me Do It] hopefully does is open up this new chapter for the Warrens. This has a very unique ending to The Conjuring films. I would be excited to see where it could go from here. What could the Warrens get into? What's happened to their careers? I think there are so many possibilities..."

The Conjuring 3 shows the investigations of the actual truth behind the murderer's claim of demonic possession. The sequel was based on the trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, a murder trial that took place in 1981 in Connecticut. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reprise their roles as Lorraine Warren and Ed Warren in The Conjuring 3.

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson are willing to come back again in The Conjuring 4 if it happens in the future. "Oh my God, I'd love to [continue]," Farmiga said, with Wilson adding: "We constantly want to push these characters. I would like to – for no other reason than I would want to keep playing opposite Vera."

Farmiga also teased in April 2021 that there's "definitely some talk of continuing", so we'll have to wait and see if the official announcement happens.

As there are no further updates on The Conjuring 4 to be official, it's better not to speculate on the release date for the fourth movie.

