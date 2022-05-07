Sweet Home Season 2: Rumors about its filming proved unfounded

After the super success of the apocalyptic horror K-drama, Sweet Home fans are buzzing about the possibility of a Season 2. The first series was acclaimed for its high-quality visual effects, plotline and actions, and it ended on several cliffhangers.

Earlier it was already rumored that Sweet Home Season 2 commenced filming in December 2021, but Netflix has dismissed the report. And now new rumors of Season 2 going into production are being shared online.

The director hinted at the possibility of Sweet Home Season 2 at a press conference back in December 2020, but officially Netflix neither renewed the series for a second season nor gave any updates on its production.

Actually, there are a few pieces of evidence that suggest Sweet Home Season 2 production might get started.

On March 8, 2022, Song Kang's manager shared a few pictures on his Instagram story that made fans believe that Sweet Home Season 2 is on the cards.

The Instagram post reads, "Song Kang's manager IG story update (first photo) 'it has started..." CHA HYUN SOO COME BACK IN SWEET HOME SEASON 2 PLEASE'"

Song Kang's manager IG story update (first photo)"it has started..." CHA HYUN SOO COME BACK IN SWEET HOME SEASON 2 PLEASE 👀 pic.twitter.com/MetWndTQzt — #TheSoundofMagic 🌸 (@kdramatreats) March 8, 2022

Cha Hyun-soo, who portrayed Song Kang in season 1, was offered a role in Sweet Home Season 2. His agency, Namoo Actors said, "It is true that we are discussing the appearance of Song Kang in 'Sweet Home' season 2, but nothing has been confirmed yet." (Report by Soompi).

Moreover, a Twitter user shared that Studio Dragon is planning to release Sweet Home Season 2 in 2022.

"Studio Dragon plan to release sweet home season 2 next year as a netflix original..." hmmm https://t.co/2tKquYhup1 — ♡ (@shjky) December 13, 2021

A report posted in July 2021 claimed that Sweet Home Season 2 will have Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, and Lee Si Young in the cast. In response to the reports, Netflix commented, "Nothing has been decided yet regarding the production of [ "Sweet Home" ] Season 2."

But, according to an exclusive report from the South Korean portal JTBC, Netflix has been on the move to start preparations for Sweet Home Season 2. Netflix already confirmed the actors and actresses for the upcoming series.

Sweet Home Season 2 is yet to be officially announced. But we assume Sweet Home Season 2 is likely to return to Netflix. If the above reports are to be believed, we could expect that Sweet Home season 2 will release at the end of 2022.

