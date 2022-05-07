Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 without Song Joong Ki & Kim Ji may get a low viewership rating

South Korean drama Arthdal Chronicles won many hearts and as well as gathered mixed reviews throughout the world and was the sixth most preferred Korean drama among viewers in the United States market in 2019. Alongside its storyline, unique setting, and intriguing visuals, the series was also praised for the acting performances of Song Joong Ki and Kim Ji won as Eun-seom and Tan-ya, respectively.

Despite several controversies (like ­­it's a copy of Game of Throne or it employs poor use of CGI), requests flooded for Arthdal Chronicles Season 2.

The series aired on Netflix in June 2019, and since then fans are waiting for Arthdal Chronicles Season 2. After around eight months, the renewal for the show was announced in February 2020. However, after a long delay due to the pandemic, recently Studio Dragon announced that the filming for Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 may commence this year.

In February 2022, it was announced that Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 might be released in early 2023 along with a webtoon and an MMORPG. However, now several reports claimed that the original lead actors may not return to play their roles in the second season, and actors Lee Joon-gi and Shin Se-kyung are set to replace them as protagonists in Arthdal Chronicles 2.

Sports Chosun reported that according to a media representative 'The King's' Lee JoonGi will be replacing Song Joong Ki in Arthdal Chronicles 2.

On April 20, the actor's agency 'Namoo Actors' responded to the report and said to Korean media outlet Newsen, ''Arthdal Chronicles 2 is one of the projects he's reviewing.''

Furthermore, the media also reported that Kim Ji Won will be replaced by Shin Se-kyung. Responding to the same, Shin Se-kyung's agency EDAM Entertainment told N News, ''Shin Se-kyung received an offer to appear in 'Arthdal ​​Chronicles' season 2 and is considering it. Her appearance has not been confirmed.''

Many fans are disappointed with the change. One of the fans wrote, "This is just upsetting. The production of Arthdal Chronicles has totally lost its plot." Another added, "I was so excited for Arthdal Chronicles 2, now only disappointment. I love Lee Joongi, but frankly waited for the OG cast."

Fans of Lee Joon-gi are also unhappy about the recent changes. One of the fans wrote: "Lee Joon-gi and Shin Sekyung are challenging each other to save the second season of Arthdal Chronicles and the fandom doesn't care about the play, but the leads and disrespecting the production. So better!" Another wrote, "If the male lead is Lee Joon-gi, there is nothing to worry about."

I'm so disappointed because arthdal chronicles is one of my all time favorites (if not my favorite out of all) kdramas and I waited years. Both song joong ki and kim jiwon has solidified their role as eunsom and tanya it wont be the same anymore if theyre replaced — jinnie 🐶 STREAM LOVE DIVE (6/6) (@ivyujins) April 20, 2022