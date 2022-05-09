Left Menu

Veteran Korean actor Kang Soo-yeon passes away at 55

Veteran Korean actor Kang Soo-yeon is no more. She was 55.

Veteran Korean actor Kang Soo-yeon is no more. She was 55. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Kang breathed her last on Saturday, following a cerebral hemorrhage, two days after she was taken to a hospital in Southern Seoul for a cardiac arrest.

Kang, who was born in Seoul in 1966, began her career as a child actor in the 1970s. At the age 21, when she earned the best actress prize at the 1987 Venice Film Festival for her role in Im Kwon-taek's 'The Surrogate Womb'. Two years later in 1989, she won best actress for Come, Come, Come Upward -- another film from the same director -- at the Moscow International Film Festival. Reportedly, Kang had recently shot scenes for Netflix original sci-fi movie 'Jung-E', which will debut on the streamer later this year.

Kang's funeral is set for Wednesday, with its committee led by Busan International Film Festival co-founder and current Gangneung International Film Festival chairman Kim Dong-ho. (ANI)

