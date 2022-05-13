Left Menu

Brazilian ballet dancer who quit Russia's Bolshoi after invasion has no regrets

Motta Soares, who is about to star in a production of Swan Lake in Rio's iconic Municipal Theater, told Reuters that it was hard to leave Russia, and there were "sad times." "The Bolshoi is the main company in the world," he said. "Being in Russia, I was scared I could never leave again," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2022 03:26 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 03:26 IST
Brazilian ballet dancer who quit Russia's Bolshoi after invasion has no regrets

In February, after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Brazilian ballet dancer David Motta Soares booked an urgent flight to Turkey and left behind his dream job as soloist at Russia's world-famous Bolshoi ballet.

Fearing that he would not be able to exit Russia as international airlines began to cancel flights in response to the invasion, which Russia calls a "special operation," Motta Soares said he fled to wherever he could. "I didn't know where to go," he told Reuters on a break from rehearsals in Rio de Janeiro. "I was scared. ... There was no way out."

A few days after his rapid exit from Russia, Motta Soares announced on his Instagram account that he had quit the Bolshoi, "the place I called home for many years." "I cannot act like nothing is happening," he wrote, adding that his heart with his many friends and their families from Ukraine.

Motta Soares' rushed departure from Russia, and his high-profile exit from the Bolshoi, is indicative of a broad western shunning of Moscow since Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to wage war against his neighbor Ukraine. Motta Soares, who is about to star in a production of Swan Lake in Rio's iconic Municipal Theater, told Reuters that it was hard to leave Russia, and there were "sad times."

"The Bolshoi is the main company in the world," he said. "It's the company that every ballet dreams about." But he said it was "nothing compared to what they (in Ukraine) are going through."

Motta Soares said professional considerations also factored into his decision making: he dreams of working with other companies and choreographers in Europe. Staying in Russia was likely to make that impossible, he said. "Being in Russia, I was scared I could never leave again," he said. "I didn't know what could happen."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
3
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022