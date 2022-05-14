Left Menu

Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19, cancels Cannes visit

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Saturday announced that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The 54-year-old actor said he has cancelled his visit to the India Pavilion at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival following the diagnosis. Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 21:52 IST
Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19, cancels Cannes visit
Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Saturday announced that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The 54-year-old actor said he has cancelled his visit to the India Pavilion at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival following the diagnosis. ''Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there,'' Kumar wrote on Twitter. The superstar, who will next be seen in Yash Raj Films' period drama ''Prithviraj'', had previously tested COVID-19 positive last year in April. Maharashtra on Saturday reported 248 new coronavirus infections and one pandemic-related death, the state health department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

 India
4
JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022