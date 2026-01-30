BJP National President Nitin Nabin chairs party's core group meeting in Goa

BJP National President Nitin Nabin chaired a party core group meeting in Goa's capital, Panjim, on Friday. Ahead of the meeting, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, alongside senior party leaders and workers, welcomed the BJP National President at the airport in the morning.

Speaking to reporters, Sawant highlighted the high level of enthusiasm within the BJP's Goa unit. He expressed confidence that the party will again emerge victorious in the upcoming elections. "BJP National President Nitin Nabin has arrived in Goa and we gave him a very grand welcome...There is a sense of excitement among the workers of the party...The party will again emerge victorious in the elections," said CM Sawant.

Earlier, the BJP President held a high-level strategy meeting with senior party leaders in West Bengal's Durgapur, as part of the party's preparations for the upcoming state assembly elections. The discussions focused on the current political climate in West Bengal, organisational strengthening, and forthcoming strategic initiatives to consolidate the party's presence across the state.

Prominent BJP leaders present at the session included Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, former State President Dilip Ghosh, Sukanta Majumdar and Rahul Sinha. After the meeting, Sukanta Majumdar and Rahul Sinha addressed the media, stating that the party plans to intensify its public outreach programs and strengthen organisational structures at the grassroots level in the coming weeks.

The leaders also expressed confidence that the BJP is moving decisively toward coming to power in West Bengal this year. This meeting was part of Nitin Nabin's schedule for his two-day visit to the state. During his visit, he is scheduled to review the BJP's preparations ahead of the Assembly elections, participate in several organisational meetings, and attend public programs.

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026, the BJP has finalised a detailed list of Prabasi leaders from various states to strengthen its election campaign across different zones of the state, including Nabadwip, Kolkata, Howrah-Hooghly-Midnapore region. The list includes senior leaders, legislators, former ministers, organisational office-bearers, and youth leaders deputed from several states such as Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, and Tripura. These leaders will work in coordination with the West Bengal BJP unit to oversee organisational activities, election preparedness, and grassroots mobilisation in the allotted districts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)