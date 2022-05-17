Left Menu

Hyderabad Lake Police save 119 lives since January

A team of police personnel from Lake Police Station, who guard Hussain Sagar surroundings round-the-clock, saved these people -- some of them who had jumped into the waterbody, while some others were rescued when they tried to jump inside it, a police official said.Due to different reasons like love failure, financial problems, fight among couple, domestic issues, among others they tried to end their lives in the lake, Lake Police Station Inspector J Manjula told PTI.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-05-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 18:45 IST
The Hyderabad Lake Police have saved lives of as many as 119 people since January this year till date, who attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the Hussain Sagar Lake here, police said on Tuesday. After successfully rescuing them (including men, women and youngsters), the police personnel also counselled them. A team of police personnel from Lake Police Station, who guard Hussain Sagar surroundings round-the-clock, saved these people -- some of them who had jumped into the waterbody, while some others were rescued when they tried to jump inside it, a police official said.

Due to different reasons like love failure, financial problems, fight among couple, domestic issues, among others they tried to end their lives in the lake, Lake Police Station Inspector J Manjula told PTI. ''They were in depression. I counsel them (the survivors). If they require any special counselling they are referred to 'Bharosa Centre' (an integrated support centre for women and children who are victims of violence) or any other centres also,'' she said. Over 200 CCTVs have also been installed around the lake, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

