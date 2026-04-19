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Diplomatic Scandal: Mandelson's Controversial Appointment Stirs Political Storm

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy defended Prime Minister Keir Starmer amidst a scandal regarding Peter Mandelson's appointment as U.S. ambassador. Mandelson was sacked due to ties with Jeffrey Epstein, despite vetting warnings. Lammy claims Starmer was unaware of the vetting recommendations. Parliamentary discussions are forthcoming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-04-2026 01:20 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 01:20 IST
Diplomatic Scandal: Mandelson's Controversial Appointment Stirs Political Storm
David Lammy
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a political whirlwind, Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy extended his backing to Prime Minister Keir Starmer over a contentious decision that has sparked intense scrutiny. The controversy stems from the appointment and subsequent sacking of Labour veteran Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the United States due to revelations about his links to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The debacle has cast a shadow over Starmer's judgement as it came to light that security vetting had advised against Mandelson's appointment, a decision overruled by Foreign Office officials allegedly without the prime minister's knowledge. This decision has led to a renewed clamor for Starmer's resignation, with political adversaries questioning the veracity of his claims of ignorance.

Lammy, once at the helm of the Foreign Office, asserted in an interview with the Guardian that Starmer, had he been aware of the vetting outcome, would never have endorsed Mandelson for the post. Amidst mounting pressure, Starmer is set to address parliament to clarify the sequence of events, as his political future hangs in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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