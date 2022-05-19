Left Menu

Film openings in India are like festivals: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur at Cannes market opening party

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, on Wednesday, while addressing the market opening party at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival stated that film openings in India are like festivals.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, on Wednesday, while addressing the market opening party at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival stated that film openings in India are like festivals. The Union Minister, who is leading the Indian delegation this year, was present at the opening party of Marche Du Film, the business counterpart of the Cannes Film Festival and one of the largest film markets in the world.

During the event, he started by saying, "It's good to be at Cannes especially when India is celebrating the 75th year of independence and it coincides with the 75th year of Cannes Film Festival also." Further, after inviting the festival's executive director Jerome Paillard, who is retiring from the Marche after this year's market, to the International film festival of India in Goa, Thakur said, "Cannes has been a platform to identify good films since 1946, you have kept good cinema alive. You value the creativity, you value innovation."

Referring to the Indian film market, he continued, "Let me also say that India is one country which not only makes the largest films in the world but also films the opening of which are like a festival there, with lots of songs and festival music... All I can say is you have to see at 4 am, any country which can do the opening, it is in India where the show is open, the film is launched and people are waiting in a queue to watch a movie, that can happen only in India." "Thank you for giving this honour to India at the Marche Du films as a country of honour. It means a lot for us and I'm sure India will keep contributing towards creativity, good content and I'm sure India could be the content hub of the world in the coming times, looking forward to contributing more in the years and wishing you good luck, looking forward to seeing you," the Union Minister concluded. (ANI)

