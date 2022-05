Amitabh Bachchan to guest star in Gujarati film ‘Fakt Mahilao Mate’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a cameo appearance in Gujarati movie ''Fakt Mahilao Mate'', the producers announced on Thursday.

Starring Yash Soni and Deeksha Joshi, the family comedy is jointly produced by Anand Pandit and Vaishal Shah. It is helmed by debutante director Jay Bodas.

Pandit, who earlier worked with Bachchan on films like “Sarkar 3” and “Chehre”, said when Bachchan was approached for the project, the 79-year-old actor instantly agreed to be a part of it. ''It is getting tough for me to envision any project without Amit ji who has been a friend, mentor and guide to me in so many ways over the years. The moment I asked him if he would do a cameo in 'Fakt Mahilao Mate’, he instantly said, 'Yes!' ''He did not ask to hear the script or to know who the director was and came on the sets. This is the first time that Amit ji is playing a Gujarati character in a Gujarati film,” Pandit, known for backing films like “Satyameva Jayate”, “Total Dhamaal”, “The Big Bull”, said in a statement.

''Fakt Mahilao Mate'' is currently scheduled to be released in theatres on August 19.

