Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan to guest star in Gujarati film ‘Fakt Mahilao Mate’

It is helmed by debutante director Jay Bodas.Pandit, who earlier worked with Bachchan on films like Sarkar 3 and Chehre, said when Bachchan was approached for the project, the 79-year-old actor instantly agreed to be a part of it.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 18:23 IST
Amitabh Bachchan to guest star in Gujarati film ‘Fakt Mahilao Mate’
  • Country:
  • India

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a cameo appearance in Gujarati movie ''Fakt Mahilao Mate'', the producers announced on Thursday.

Starring Yash Soni and Deeksha Joshi, the family comedy is jointly produced by Anand Pandit and Vaishal Shah. It is helmed by debutante director Jay Bodas.

Pandit, who earlier worked with Bachchan on films like “Sarkar 3” and “Chehre”, said when Bachchan was approached for the project, the 79-year-old actor instantly agreed to be a part of it. ''It is getting tough for me to envision any project without Amit ji who has been a friend, mentor and guide to me in so many ways over the years. The moment I asked him if he would do a cameo in 'Fakt Mahilao Mate’, he instantly said, 'Yes!' ''He did not ask to hear the script or to know who the director was and came on the sets. This is the first time that Amit ji is playing a Gujarati character in a Gujarati film,” Pandit, known for backing films like “Satyameva Jayate”, “Total Dhamaal”, “The Big Bull”, said in a statement.

''Fakt Mahilao Mate'' is currently scheduled to be released in theatres on August 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
3
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
4
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022