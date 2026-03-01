U.S.-Israel Strike on Iran: A Shocking Power Play
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a significant offensive by Israel and the United States. This operation has intensified regional instability and created a leadership vacuum in Iran, provoking retaliatory threats. The strike was a major move in U.S. foreign policy under President Trump.
In a dramatic escalation of geopolitical tensions, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed in a coordinated strike by Israel and the United States, as confirmed by Iranian state media early Sunday. This surprise attack on the 86-year-old leader has thrown the future of Iran into uncertainty.
President Donald Trump announced the airstrike shortly before state media reports, stating it marked an unparalleled opportunity for Iranian citizens to reclaim control of their nation. The strike targeted Khamenei's compound in Tehran, with satellite images showing extensive damage.
The operation, said to be in planning for months, happened during Ramadan, targeting key Iranian military sites. In retaliation, Iran launched missile attacks towards Israel and U.S. bases, with regional tensions soaring amidst fears of a broader conflict.
