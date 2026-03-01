Left Menu

U.S.-Israel Strike on Iran: A Shocking Power Play

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a significant offensive by Israel and the United States. This operation has intensified regional instability and created a leadership vacuum in Iran, provoking retaliatory threats. The strike was a major move in U.S. foreign policy under President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 01-03-2026 09:08 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 09:08 IST
U.S.-Israel Strike on Iran: A Shocking Power Play
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a dramatic escalation of geopolitical tensions, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed in a coordinated strike by Israel and the United States, as confirmed by Iranian state media early Sunday. This surprise attack on the 86-year-old leader has thrown the future of Iran into uncertainty.

President Donald Trump announced the airstrike shortly before state media reports, stating it marked an unparalleled opportunity for Iranian citizens to reclaim control of their nation. The strike targeted Khamenei's compound in Tehran, with satellite images showing extensive damage.

The operation, said to be in planning for months, happened during Ramadan, targeting key Iranian military sites. In retaliation, Iran launched missile attacks towards Israel and U.S. bases, with regional tensions soaring amidst fears of a broader conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions: Afghanistan Fires Back at Pakistan Amid Regional Instability

Border Tensions: Afghanistan Fires Back at Pakistan Amid Regional Instabilit...

 Global
2
U.S.-Israel Strike on Iran: A Shocking Power Play

U.S.-Israel Strike on Iran: A Shocking Power Play

 United Arab Emirates
3
Chaos in the Skies: UAE Intercepts Devastating Missile Strike

Chaos in the Skies: UAE Intercepts Devastating Missile Strike

 United Arab Emirates
4
Middle East on Edge: Aftermath of Khamenei's Death Leaves Global Tensions High

Middle East on Edge: Aftermath of Khamenei's Death Leaves Global Tensions Hi...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026