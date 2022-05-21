Left Menu

Himanta affirms to welfare of tea garden communities

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 21-05-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 12:04 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday reaffirmed his commitment to ensure the welfare and progress of the tea garden communities, whose toil leads to the famous Assam Tea. In a Tweet on the occasion of International Tea Day, he wrote: ''For millions every morning begins with a refreshing cup of tea!'' He added that toil and sweat of the tea garden workers results in the world famous Assam Tea and affirmed once again to ensure their well-being. ''On #InternationalTeaDay, I reaffirm our commitment to continue working for welfare & progress of our tea garden communities,'' Sarma wrote.

