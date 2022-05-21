Himanta affirms to welfare of tea garden communities

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday reaffirmed his commitment to ensure the welfare and progress of the tea garden communities, whose toil leads to the famous Assam Tea. In a Tweet on the occasion of International Tea Day, he wrote: ''For millions every morning begins with a refreshing cup of tea!'' He added that toil and sweat of the tea garden workers results in the world famous Assam Tea and affirmed once again to ensure their well-being. ''On #InternationalTeaDay, I reaffirm our commitment to continue working for welfare & progress of our tea garden communities,'' Sarma wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)