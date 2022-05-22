Netflix buys global rights of Emily Blunt starrer 'Pain Hustlers' at Cannes 2022

In the first big purchase at the 75th Cannes Film Festival where deals have been going slow, Netflix has closed a deal for the worldwide rights of Emily Blunt starrer 'Pain Hustlers', a conspiracy film from David Yates. According to Variety, an insider has revealed that the pact's amount is in the USD 50 million range.

'Pain Hustlers' boasts a script by writer Wells Tower, and the film is produced by Lawrence Grey through his Grey Matter Productions banner and Wychwood Pictures. The film's logline tells that Blunt will play "a high-school dropout, lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical start-up in a yellowing strip mall in Central Florida. Liza's charm, guts and drive catapult the company and her into the high life, where she soon finds herself at the centre of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences," reported The Hollywood Reporter.

This deal comes as Netflix has been enduring some headaches of its own, like the drop in subscribers that triggered a stock sell-off, which led to layoffs and mounting scepticism about the streamer, as per Variety. (ANI)

