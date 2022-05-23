Left Menu

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2: Newly released trailer features Ruka on a date!

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 23-05-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 18:03 IST
Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2: Newly released trailer features Ruka on a date!
Rent-a-Girlfriend is a romantic comedy anime based on the Weekly Shonen Magazine Manga from author Reiji Miyajima. Image Credit: Rent-a-Girlfriend / YouTube
  • Country:
  • Japan

Last week it has been confirmed that 'Rent a Girlfriend' is returning with Season 2 this summer. The newly released trailer and poster are highlighting Ruka Sarashina! The trailer hints at an upcoming interaction with a certain ex of Kazuya's, and then shows Ruka being adorable on a date by offering a cake.

The trailer for Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 also shows Kazuya and Chizuru to be on a second date. Check out the trailer below.

Rent-a-Girlfriend is a romantic comedy anime based on the Weekly Shonen Magazine Manga from author Reiji Miyajima. It has been serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine since July 2017, and has been compiled into twenty-six volumes as of May 2022.

The debut anime adaptation for Reiji Miyajima's original Weekly Shonen Magazine manga series is one of the few new anime that makes its way to release during the tumultuous Summer 2022 anime schedule. The series receives mixed reviews, as of December 2021, the manga had over 10 million copies in circulation.

Almost all the cast and behind-the-scene staff members and Kazuomi Koga as the director are returning in Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2.Studio TMS Entertainment is animating the sequel to the series (also known as Kanokari), which is set to premiere on July 1. Sora Amamiya voices Chizuru.

Here's how Crunchyroll describes the story:

Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once but was dumped after a month. "Ugh... Damn it. I never want to go through that again." Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears, "You're Kazuya-kun, right?" A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!

Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 will be premiering in July in Japan, but an international license for the new episodes has yet to be announced. Fans believe, the first season premiered in Japan in July, and then in the U.S. in late August, so Season 2 may follow a similar path in 2022.

A specific release date has not yet been shared, but Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 1 is expected to premiere on Saturday, July 2nd or July 9th – in accordance with the programming block from Season 1.

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022