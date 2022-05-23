Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2: Newly released trailer features Ruka on a date!

Last week it has been confirmed that 'Rent a Girlfriend' is returning with Season 2 this summer. The newly released trailer and poster are highlighting Ruka Sarashina! The trailer hints at an upcoming interaction with a certain ex of Kazuya's, and then shows Ruka being adorable on a date by offering a cake.

The trailer for Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 also shows Kazuya and Chizuru to be on a second date. Check out the trailer below.

Rent-a-Girlfriend is a romantic comedy anime based on the Weekly Shonen Magazine Manga from author Reiji Miyajima. It has been serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine since July 2017, and has been compiled into twenty-six volumes as of May 2022.

The debut anime adaptation for Reiji Miyajima's original Weekly Shonen Magazine manga series is one of the few new anime that makes its way to release during the tumultuous Summer 2022 anime schedule. The series receives mixed reviews, as of December 2021, the manga had over 10 million copies in circulation.

Almost all the cast and behind-the-scene staff members and Kazuomi Koga as the director are returning in Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2.Studio TMS Entertainment is animating the sequel to the series (also known as Kanokari), which is set to premiere on July 1. Sora Amamiya voices Chizuru.

Here's how Crunchyroll describes the story:

Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once but was dumped after a month. "Ugh... Damn it. I never want to go through that again." Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears, "You're Kazuya-kun, right?" A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!

Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 will be premiering in July in Japan, but an international license for the new episodes has yet to be announced. Fans believe, the first season premiered in Japan in July, and then in the U.S. in late August, so Season 2 may follow a similar path in 2022.

A specific release date has not yet been shared, but Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 1 is expected to premiere on Saturday, July 2nd or July 9th – in accordance with the programming block from Season 1.